Lidl in Falkirk: Supermarket gives update on opening of new store

The company shut down the town’s Arnot Street supermarket in January so work could start on its replacement in Kemper Avenue, in the hope of welcoming shoppers into the new premises by the end of 2021.

That aim remains likely as the construction project is still on track – although an exact opening date has yet to be announced.

A Lidl spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the new Falkirk store is due to open this autumn.”

Lidl is preparing to open its new store in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen

Last year we told how the launch of the new supermarket will create around ten additional jobs, with employees who were based at the Arnot Street store being retained.

Lidl bought the land in Kemper Avenue, which is opposite the Cladhan Hotel, from Falkirk Council in 2019 for a sum of £400,000.

The store will have a 1256m² sales area and feature facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills, a customer toilet, baby changing facilities, electric vehicle rapid charging spaces and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We’re extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

The new Lidl store was granted a provisional premises licence to sell alcohol last year.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s £1.45 billion investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2019 and 2020.

