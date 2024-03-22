Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Working alongside the UK’s leading endometriosis charity, Endometriosis UK, Westport Vets pledges to help drive positive change within the workplace for those colleagues suffering with endometriosis.

The Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme provides guidance on how to support employees with the condition, with employers committing to providing those with the condition the necessary support to thrive at work.

Endometriosis affects one in every 10 women. The condition is where cells, similar to the ones in the lining of the womb, are found elsewhere in the body, usually within the pelvic cavity.

Lauren Wilson has become Westport’s Endometriosis Champion.

Each month these cells react to the menstrual cycle in the same way to those in the womb, building up and then breaking down and bleeding.

Unlike the cells in the womb that leave the body as a period, this blood has no way to escape. This leads to inflammation, pain and the formation of scar tissue.

Registered veterinary nurse Lauren Wilson has become Westport’s Endometriosis Champion to ensure support is available for colleagues.

She said: “I was diagnosed with stage three endometriosis in July 2021 after a long battle to get my diagnosis. I had been suffering with symptoms from a young age and was aware of the condition due to family members also having endometriosis.

“Being able to be the Endometriosis Champion ensures I can raise vital awareness in the workplace and ensure my colleagues receive the appropriate support they need.

“I am over the moon that we are the first veterinary practice to join the scheme and I hope may other practices will follow in the future. More needs to be done within the veterinary industry to raise awareness and break taboos around menstrual health, which I hope I can continue to do throughout the rest of my career.”

By joining the scheme, companies commit to ensure those with the disease can contribute to the best of their ability and continue to pursue their career.

It is estimated that endometriosis costs the UK economy £8.2 billion a year in loss of work, treatment and healthcare costs.

Stuart McMorrow, Westport Vets director and head veterinary surgeon, said: “Like so many men, I knew absolutely nothing about endometriosis until Lauren brought it to my attention.

“Having spoken to a few other team members I didn't realise how common, and hidden, a problem it can be.

“I suffer from chronic back problems and, because there is no stigma about this, I get all the support from my team when I need it. I hope that now those in our team suffering from endometriosis will also get that level of support and understanding. We work so hard to look after our patients and clients that it is important we look after each other in the team as well.”

