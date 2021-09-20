Larbert finance worker starts new home-based dog grooming service

Carlynn Lees calculated that now was as good a time as any to go down a different career path and start up her own business – one that is centred on a long-held passion.

The 38-year-old gained a full qualification and set The Garden Groom Room up during lockdown.

Carlynn only began advertising the firm on Facebook a month ago but has already welcomed along a steady flow of pooches to her Bellsdyke Road home-based service.

Larbert woman Carlynn Lees, pictured with Cockapoo Bertie, has started up her own dog grooming service following 17 years spent in the finance industry. Picture: Michael Gillen.

To help spread the word even further, she hosted an official open day on Saturday so potential clients could drop in and discover more about her dog grooming techniques and prices.

Carlynn, who has reduced her hours with M&G Investments, said: “Dog grooming has been something I’ve been interested in for a long time.

“I felt I never I had the time to pursue it as a career and decided life’s too short, why not?

“I’m continuing my main job but only until 3pm. I’m grooming one dog per weekday after that and then a couple on a Saturday. For the last few weeks it’s been fully booked.

“I have two dogs myself and know how hard it is to make time to actually groom your dog, especially if you have dogs with curly coats. They need to be brushed every single day.

“We call it a pamper but it isn’t really. Dogs don’t like water or to be clipped or cut.

“My style is I go on the dog’s behaviour.

“I asked one owner to bring the dog in so I could meet her and build up a bit of trust, and said we could work on a programme.

“The first session would just be a meet and treat, for the second we decided it would be a good idea just to do a bath and blow dry. We then decided, because she was comfortable, we’d start the clipper work.

“When she started to get antsy, I decided it was time to call it quits.

"She’s coming back this week for her final treatment and I got some really good feedback from the owner.”

Call 07861880778 or visit the Facebook page for more.

