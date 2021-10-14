Larbert coffee, gift and homeware store owner selling up as shop 'not busy enough'

Sam Wilson tried to adapt Savana, formerly an eco-lifestyle and refill business, in July due to the impact of the pandemic.

Sadly, a subsequent lack of trade has left the entrepreneur feeling she’s taken the Main Street shop as far as she can.

Sam posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately I have come to the end of my journey with @savana_living and I’m looking for someone to take the reigns and drive it forward.

Savana owner Sam Wilson has put the Larbetr coffee shop up for sale after toiling for trade. Picture: Michael Gillen

“This isn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly as I’ve put my heart and soul into this shop but it’s now time for me to step back and let someone new take over.”

Speaking openly about the difficulties she’s encountered since taking over in December 2019, Sam insisted now is the right time to bow out.

It’s her hope another like-minded owner will step in and turn Savana’s fortunes around.

For now, though, Sam’s priority is to complete the sale and focus on her future.

She said: “I'll probably only have it until the end of the month.

“It’s just not working. It’s not busy enough. Parking is the only thing I can think that’s different.

“I took all the refill away because I thought I’d make more money with coffee but it hasn’t worked out that way. I’ve run out of money.

“I need someone with money to push it, ideally someone who could keep it the same.

“I just want to get it sold and apply for jobs, unfortunately. I haven’t been in a job interview for 20 years.

“I was a civil servant before I had Savana. I’d always wanted to run a local shop for that romantic notion of having a shop with fairy lights and serving local people but, unfortunately, it hasn’t been busy enough.

“I don’t know if it’s because people’s habits have changed in lockdown.

“A massive thanks to the people who have supported me. They’ve never given up on me every time I’ve changed it to try to move with the customers.

“I have so many loyal customers who I feel like I’m letting down but I feel it’s the right time for me and my family to sell.”

