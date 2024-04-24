Jenkins, a Guide Dog pup in training, helped his trainer sell her Falkirk flat!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When puppy raiser Linda McDonald put her Falkirk flat up for sale, Jenkins appeared in every photograph in the estate agent’s listing.

Someone on 'X' (formally Twitter) shared it on her online page and her post went on to be shared over 12,000 times. It was also shared on TikTok where its popularity absolutely skyrocketed, gaining over half a million views.

As a result, Jenkins and his photos ended up making headlines in the Scottish and national press, he was mentioned on radio and even got the attention of Fox News in America!

Jenkins made a special visit this week to Westport Vets in Linlithgow to celebrate International Guide Dog Day on Wednesday.

The story of the Labrador helping to sell its owner’s home became a viral sensation but no-one knew who the mystery dog was.

People were keen to know if the dog came with the house and many said they’d buy it in an instant if the dog was part of the deal! The property sold after only one day – minus Jenkins!

However, Linda and her popular pup this week popped into Westport Vets to share their story, meet the staff and raise awareness of International Guide Dog Day, which takes place each year on the last Wednesday in April.

Stuart McMorrow, company director and senior veterinary surgeon, said: “Linda and Guide Dogs very kindly gave us permission to share Jenkins’ story.

Rikke Hogg enjoyed a cuddle with pup that went viral!

“We thought it only appropriate to share it on International Guide Dog Day, which offers an opportunity to recognise these extraordinary animals and the organisations that train them.

“Linda is Jenkins puppy raiser for Guide Dogs, providing him with the vital foundation for his future role.

“They look after a puppy for 12 to 16 months and guide the pup through training, socialisation, the introduction of new environments and experiences, while providing a loving home.

“Linda dedicates her life and time to helping Guide Dogs by volunteering as a puppy raiser. She has gained a lot of experience in this invaluable role, helping many pups on their training journey.

“It might be fair to say, though, that Jenkins is the most famous!”

A truly amazing dog, who is full of confidence and radiates joy with his huge smile and non-stop tail wagging, Jenkins will be going on to the next stage of his training with the Guide Dogs in June.

Westport Vets is also fundraising for Guide Dogs UK by selling handmade hats at its Linlithgow and South Queensferry practices.

The hats were handmade and donated by Rikke Hogg from Linlithgow who is one of Westport Vets 2023 EPIC award winners, which celebrate acts of kindness in local schools. Rikke was awarded for making and donating her hats to Linlithgow schools so that children could keep cosy in cold weather.

She went along to Westport Vets to enjoy a chin-wag with Jenkins when he arrived for his interview.

Every day 250 people in the UK start to lose their sight. Guide Dogs make sure they don't lose their freedom too.