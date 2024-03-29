Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, players of Train Sim World 4 will now get the chance to do so – thanks to the Fife circle route from Edinburgh being released on Tuesday, March 26 .

Developed by Stirling-based Rivet Games and published by Dovetail Games, the train sim add-on will allow players to take the helm and drive ScotRail trains between the capital, Glenrothes and Markinch via both Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

With trains styled in the operator’s famous Saltire livery, players will also be able to choose ScotRail’s class 170 trains, and drive the 52 miles of line from Edinburgh Waverley to Markinch.

Players will get the chance to drive trains across the iconic Forth Bridge, something very few get to do in real life.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer ope rations director, said: “It’s fantastic to see the world famous Forth Bridge come to life in this new Fife circle addition to Train Sim World 4.

“ScotRail regularly operate the class 170 trains on this route, and I’m sure players will be delighted to see this addition to the game.”

It has also been announced that following the re-opening of the branch line to Leven in June, Rivet Games will begin adding this into the route as part of a post-release update.

The ScotRail class 158 train is also planned to be made available for this route later in the year, as an additional loco add-on, courtesy of Skyhook Games.

Jasper Holzapfel, Rivet Games community manager, is delighted that the route is now available to players.