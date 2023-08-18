Independent stores in Linlithgow are holding their own Independents' Day!

A huge number of the shops in town are taking part on Saturday, August 26, offering a wide range of special deals and promotions.

They include A Wee Mindin’, Baked Linlithgow, Bright Star Toys, Bridges Futures, The Bridge Inn, Complete Health at the Millstone, The Crannog Café, Fair Tradewinds, Far From the Madding Crowd, Hunters of Linlithgow, J Walker Carpets, The Line Gallery, Linlithgow Distillery, Linlithgow Pottery, Linlithgow Stoves and Gifts, Low Port Music, Mackie & Brechin Vets, Playbugs & Rainbow Railways, Plugs to Plants, Strangers Brewery, Styled by Macs, Tracey Victoria Interiors, The Thread Counter, Westport Vets and White Dove Coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping to organise the event is Sally Pattle, who manages Far From The Madding Crowd.

A host of Linlithgow independent businesses will be taking part in the event next Saturday.

Sally said: “The idea behind the Independents’ Day is to celebrate all of the amazing and diverse independent businesses that Linlithgow has to offer locals and visitors alike.

“We're keeping it very open in terms of offers, discounts and shopfront displays – we really just want as many businesses as possible to come together and promote themselves, and each other, for one day.

“We've chosen Saturday, August 26, as it doesn't seem to clash with anything in the town diary, plus the schools are back.