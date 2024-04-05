Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 200 products were put forward by butchers across the UK for evaluation in this year’s Smithfield Awards, organised by the prestigious Q Guild of Butchers.

Hugh Black and Sons will travel to London later this month to see if the pork links will pick up the coveted Diamond Award, presented to the best of the best in each of the 11 categories.

A cook-off, selected from a shortlist of the Diamond Award winners, on the day of the awards in London and judged by an esteemed panel of judges will also see one butcher crowned supreme champion and awarded the Smithfield Platinum Award.

Hugh Black's pork link sausages received gold in Smithfield Awards.

Hugh Black and Sons’s products were judged at a judging session at the City of Glasgow College last month, by respected industry professionals, journalists and foodies.

Products were evaluated using a points system, with the best products awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold. Gold winners in each category vie for the coveted Diamond Awards at the awards ceremony on April 24 at Butchers’ Hall in London.

Hugh Black said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve received a Gold award from the esteemed Q Guild of Butchers.

“These awards not only serve as a prestigious industry endorsement but also highlight the skill and innovation of our team. Here’s to the possibility of our product being crowned best in the UK!”