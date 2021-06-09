We asked you on our Facebook page where you go for a ice cream when you want to cool down in hot weather, and loads of you responded.

So, here are the places that should be top of your list when you fancy a 99 and want to support local business.

Let us know if we’ve missed any out.

1. The Milk Barn The Milk Barn is an artisan ice cream parlour on Glen Farm, in Hallglen, where all the treats are made using the farm's own milk. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Candied With branches in Denny, Grangemouth and Rumford, the ice cream at Candies has won them plenty of fans, as has their support of local charities. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Igloo Camelon's Igloo ice cream and coffee parlour has won awards for its frozen treats. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Brain Freeze The colourful Brain Freeze shop on Falkirk's Grahams Road is a popular spot on a hot day. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo