Some of the best places to get ice cream in and around Falkirk.

Here are 10 of the best places in and around Falkirk to get an ice cream - according to you

With the weather finally warming up and summer just around the corner we wanted to find out where we should head to get the perfect cone.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 10:55 am

We asked you on our Facebook page where you go for a ice cream when you want to cool down in hot weather, and loads of you responded.

So, here are the places that should be top of your list when you fancy a 99 and want to support local business.

Let us know if we’ve missed any out.

1. The Milk Barn

The Milk Barn is an artisan ice cream parlour on Glen Farm, in Hallglen, where all the treats are made using the farm's own milk.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. Candied

With branches in Denny, Grangemouth and Rumford, the ice cream at Candies has won them plenty of fans, as has their support of local charities.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

3. Igloo

Camelon's Igloo ice cream and coffee parlour has won awards for its frozen treats.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Brain Freeze

The colourful Brain Freeze shop on Falkirk's Grahams Road is a popular spot on a hot day.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3