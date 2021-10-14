Hallglen hairdresser wins L'Oréal Instagram competition

Lauren Johnston was named as one of just five winners in a monthly #IamAHairArtist contest hosted by L’Oréal on Instagram.

The 33-year-old, who is employed by Chaplins Hairdressers, shared an image of the work she’d done on best friend Naomi Rae’s hair and tagged L’Oréal as part of her entry for the competition’s glossy brunette theme in September.

Entries were judged by L’Oreal Pro guest artist Paul Dennison and the Hairdressers Journal.

To her delight, Lauren’s efforts saw her succeed.

She was rewarded with a L'Oréal Pro bundle and entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a guest artist masterclass in London.

The Falkirk woman, who has worked at Chaplins for 13 years, said: “It’s a competition that L'Oréal’s running on their social media in collaboration with the Hairdressers Journal magazine.

“There are thousands of entrants every day so it was really good to win!

“They’ve been running it since June, picking five winners from the whole of the UK each month. It’s been a different theme every month and at the end of the year they’ll pick an overall winner who gets an all expenses paid trip down to London for a masterclass.

“I’ve been in hairdressing for almost 18 years. I won a L’Oréal Colour trophy before with the salon and got a degree with distinction with L’Oréal in 2017.”

