🎒 Families across the UK can access vital financial support amidst the cost-of-living crisis

Schools must adhere to affordability guidelines and support families with second-hand uniform options

But many families still face challenges in affording school uniforms amidst the cost-of-living crisis

Thankfully, financial support is available across the UK - including grants

You can apply for school uniform grants through local councils and education authorities

We’ve also included additional tips on saving money on school uniforms

In the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, families across the UK face mounting challenges as they prepare for the new academic year, especially when it comes to affording school uniforms.

Thankfully, various financial supports are available to families navigating these expenses, from government-backed schemes to local council initiatives.

As the academic year approaches, discovering how families can access and benefit from these support mechanisms becomes crucial in ensuring every child starts their school year equipped and ready, regardless of financial circumstances.

Understanding what assistance is accessible can significantly ease the burden on households, so we’ve clearly outlined everything you need to know about the help that’s available in England, Scotland, Wales. and Northern Ireland.

There are also other ways to save on school uniforms at the bottom of this article, just in case the grants on offer below don’t quite stretch far enough. Here is everything you need to know:

Things to bear in mind

Schools and their governing bodies determine whether to implement a school uniform and what that should entail. When developing their uniform policy, they are required to consult with parents and publish the policy on the school’s website.

The government’s guidance says schools are obligated to adhere to legal guidelines regarding the affordability of school uniforms, ensuring that costs do not create barriers for families and pupils seeking admission to and attending the school.

Schools should limit the number of branded items in the uniform and provide access to second-hand uniforms, publishing information about purchasing such uniforms on the school’s website.

It is important that pupils are not made to feel uncomfortable if their parents are unable to provide the prescribed uniform.

If you have concerns or complaints about the uniform, you can contact the school directly - schools are required to clearly outline on their website how you can do this.

Schools must consider the needs of different cultures, races and religions, and must always act reasonably and sensibly towards religious requirements. They must not discriminate on the grounds of gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, or beliefs.

What help is available in England?

In England, the School Uniform Grant was previously available, providing financial assistance to families on certain benefits.

But the government has since delegated responsibility for this grant to local authorities (such as councils, and individual schools themselves), meaning the availability and criteria can differ depending on where you live.

If you are unable to cover the costs of the uniform or PE kit, the government’s website says you should reach out to your school’s headteacher to ask about available support options. You can also check with your local council to see if any assistance is available.

For more information, head to the government’s website.

What help is available in Scotland?

In Scotland, the School Clothing Grant provides financial assistance to eligible families to help with the costs of school clothing and footwear.

It is typically a cash sum deposited directly into your bank account, and everyone eligible for the grant receives at least £120 per child of primary school age, and £150 per child of secondary school age.

The grant is means-tested, and eligibility criteria can vary slightly between local authorities. Most councils accept applications from July through to the end of March, but visit your council's website to confirm your application period.

You receive one payment per year for the school clothing grant, and most councils distribute payments in July or August, before the start of the new school year, though timing can vary.

To apply for the grant, contact your local council - you may also be able to apply for free school meals at the same time as you apply for the clothing grant.

For more information, head to the Scottish government’s website.

What help is available in Wales?

The Welsh Government offers a School Essentials Grant, which includes funding to help with the costs of school uniforms and other school-related expenses.

Families with lower incomes and eligible for certain benefits can apply for a grant, which comes in at £125 per learner, or £200 for learners entering year 7 (to help with the increased costs associated with starting secondary school).

All compulsory school years from reception through Year 11 (or equivalent) are covered by the grant, and all looked after children qualify for the grant, regardless of whether they receive free school meals.

Learners receiving free school meals due to transitional protection arrangements are not eligible. Each family can only make one claim per child per school year.

The application period for the 2024 to 2025 scheme opened on 1 July, and will close on 31 May 2025. For more details on eligibility or the application process, you should contact your local authority directly.

For more information, head to the Welsh government’s website.

What help is available in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, the Department of Education offers the Clothing Allowance Scheme, which provides financial assistance to families on certain benefits to help with the costs of school uniforms and sports clothing.

Some pupils may qualify for uniform grants, which have eligibility criteria similar to those for free school meals, and the Clothing Allowance Scheme applies to pupils in primary, post-primary and special schools.

Uniform grants are not available for children attending nursery schools, nursery units or reception classes. The grant amounts are:

£42.90 for a primary school pupil

£61.20 for a post-primary/special school pupil under 15 years old

£67.20 for a post-primary/special school pupil over 15 years old

£26.40 for a post-primary/special school pupil's physical education (PE) kit

Typically, a pupil can receive only one clothing allowance per school year. To apply for a school uniform grant, contact the Education Authority.

For more information, head to the Northern Irish government’s website.

Other ways to save on school uniforms

Major retailers like Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, and M&S often have sales events and promotions, which offer discounted prices on school uniforms during the summer months. Keep an eye out for announcements of these promotions in the coming weeks.

Also don’t be afraid to opt for ‘pre-loved’ uniforms, checking out second-hand and charity shops, and online marketplaces such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace and local community groups.

Many schools also have second-hand uniform sales or uniform exchange programs where families can trade gently used uniforms with each other.

These methods also have the added benefit of minimising waste, as does extending the life of existing uniforms by repairing and customising them - simple sewing skills can help mend tears or replace buttons, saving money.

Finally, purchase uniforms at the end of the academic year when retailers are trying to clear out stock, often at heavily discounted prices.