Grangemouth charity shop appeals for pre-Christmas donations

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland in York Square is in urgent need of stock to replenish the shelves as winter and the festive season draw near.

The charity relies on donations to help fund essential services in the area.

Carole Edmonds, head of retail, said: “We were overwhelmed with the kindness of the local community when we re-opened the shop after the pandemic.

The Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland store in Grangemouth's York Square is seeking donations in the run-up to Christmas. Picture: Fraser Band.

“We are hoping that the amazing community spirit is still there and that people think of donating to us when they are having a clear-out before Christmas.

“Your donations mean more to us than just a donation. It means that someone returning home from hospital with a chest, heart or stroke condition this winter can get the help and support that they need when they need it most.

“Christmas can be a lonely time for some and we want to be there for people living with our conditions in your community so anything you can donate, or any purchase you make, can help people to do more than survive.”

The shop is also offering a range of world-famous, Scottish-themed Christmas cards, as well as diaries for 2022 in various sizes.

The designs include classic thistles and charming Westies and Highland Cows.

Those who would like to make a donation are asked to call the shop on 01324 483077 or drop items off at 1A York Arcade.

