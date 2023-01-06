Its new name sign has had an image of a black dog urinating graffitied alongside the pub’s logo.

The owners, Greene King, believed the name was racially offensive and decided to change it at the end of last year – despite local protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition was launched that gathered over 10,000 signatures to retain the historic pub’s name, which originally comes from a local legend of a black hound that swam across the loch to take food to her incarcerated owner.

People in Linlithgow haven't taken kindly to the Black Bitch's new name and one disgruntled local has gone so far as to daub graffiti on the new name sign to prove it.

The council, which also received over 500 objections, deferred the decision and Greene King turned to the Scottish Government to decide. The plans were later approved by reporter Elspeth Cook.

She said: “I have carefully considered the submissions regarding the story of the black bitch (depicted as a species of hound) and its importance to the history and identity of Linlithgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the story is undoubtedly of historic and cultural importance to Linlithgow it is evident that the listed buildings were erected after the event took place. Consequently they have no direct connection to the event.

“S ince the middle of the 20th century the public house name has commemorated the event but this is not the original business name.

Advertisement Hide Ad