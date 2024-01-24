Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every ticket is guaranteed to be a winner – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S Bakery.

To mark the occasion, one lucky golden ticket customer will also win a £200 M&S voucher!

The store at Units 5 and 6 Stockbridge Retail Park in Falkirk Road will open at 10am tomorrow.

There will be prizes for the first 200 customers through the doors tomorrow, with one lucky recipient winning a £200 M&S voucher.

Percy Pig will be on-hand along with a Piper, Highland dancers and Mr MacSween from MacSween Haggis, who will perform an address to the haggis in celebration of the store opening on Burns Night.

Brian Torley, Linlithgow store manager, said: “The countdown is truly on now to 10am tomorrow when we can finally welcome customers through our doors!

“It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes with the whole team working really hard to put things together and we’re excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer.

“It’s also great that we will have some special Scottish entertainment to mark us opening on Burns Night.”