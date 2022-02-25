Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce in trade mission to US

The trade delegation is heading to New York.

The trip to New York, April 6-9, allows Scottish business wishing to enter the USA market to gain access to networking, events, site visits and B2B appointments.

Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce (FVCC) and Inverclyde Chamber of Commerce (ICC) describe the US trade mission as drawing ‘unprecedented interest’ as more than 20 Scottish SMEs have signed up to join the Scottish Chamber of Commerce International Trade partnership (ITP) mission to New York and Miami.

The Scottish Government-backed ITP missions link smaller and emerging Sottish businesses with commercial contacts overseas, particularly in the wake of Brexit, and already this year dozens of firms have benefited from successful virtual trade missions to countries including Colombia and Italy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn Blaikie, President of Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the New York mission, said: “The level of interest in the New York mission shows how seriously forward- thinking Scottish SMEs are taking the need to operate in new markets.

“The pandemic has changed the way we do business forever, and companies who adapt fastest – regardless of size or sector – will be the ones who emerge strongest.

“Technology has made working with international partners possible for all business, but the importance of forging those relationships in the right way remains of paramount importance.