The firm said it demonstrated that a career in care can not only be rewarding but also offer opportunities for professional growth, development and progression.

Owner Graham Stevenson is now calling for more people to join the team who have praised the company for being a supportive employer. There are a variety of care professional vacancies on offer for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

Graham said: “We’re honoured to have been named a five star employer by WorkBuzz. This achievement highlights our commitment to providing exceptional care whilst fostering a supportive work environment.

“None of this would have been possible without the collective efforts from everyone in the team and I’m proud of how far we have come!”

The home care company’s employees commended the company for its top-quality training opportunities and supportive leadership.

All employees of the home care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz. Home Instead West Lothian is delighted to have received an impressive employee engagement score of 93, a rating that few companies achieve.

Some 97 per cent of care professionals said they would recommend Home Instead as a great place to work, while 90 per cent said they felt motivated to go the extra mile.

Those who receive the company’s care were also surveyed, leading to exceptionally high satisfaction scores. with 100 per cent of clients saying Home Instead took an interest in them as a person and 93 per cent saying the firm had an excellent understanding of their care needs.

Steven Frost, WorkBuzz CEO, said: “I’m delighted to see Home Instead West Lothian receive the WorkBuzz five Star Employer Award for 2023 – congratulations!

“The five star programme is based on confidential employee feedback to identify organisations where employees are proud to work there, feel motivated to do their best work and would recommend it – all signs of a great culture.”