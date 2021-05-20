Family-run Falkirk jeweller celebrates 40th year in business with discount offer

Falkirk firm JF Colley Goldsmiths is celebrating its 40th year in business. Pictured are the family: owner Gordon Colley; server Fiona Dawson; dad Jim Colley; mum Rae Colley; server Pamela Allison; and owner Stephen Colley. Picture: Michael Gillen.

While the exact anniversary is unclear, J F Colley Goldsmiths does know it has now officially served the area for four decades.

Owners and brothers Stephen, 55, and Gordon Colley, 50, are rightly proud to have helped the jeweller – started by their dad, Jim – to reach the milestone during a pandemic, when so much remains uncertain for retailers.

Their joy is shared by their sisters, Fiona and Pamela, who also work behind the shop counter.

When the 40-year mark fell earlier this year, J F Colley Goldsmiths celebrated the occasion by launching a new online store and offering customers a 10 per cent off discount.

Initially set up in Stirling Street, Denny, the business has been based in Falkirk since 1984, having occupied a unit in Cow Wynd before settling in its current High Street premises.

Crediting his family for the latest milestone, Stephen said: “It’s thanks to my mum and dad, Rae and Jim.

“My dad started it in the March and I joined in the November when I was 16. My brother followed five years later.

“My brother and I do the jewellery requests and deal with special orders, and my sisters do the serving. We get on great and we’re also 3ft apart!

“My sisters had their own businesses and once they had kids, they came here. We also used to employ my mum’s sisters and my uncle.

“I’d say our one-to-one dealing with the customer sets us apart. Everything gets done in-house. We do it all in front of the customers.”

The greatest change in the goldsmith game, according to Stephen, is the upsurge in popularity of personalised gifts.

He continued: “Years ago people would try to sell their jewellery.

“We tell them to keep hold of it and remake it. The price of gold means you’re better keeping it.

“More people are getting things made, traditional things, and we’ll melt it down and redesign it for them.”

For more information, call 01324 626005 or visit jfcolley.co.uk.

