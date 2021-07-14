Falkirk's Wilko store marks a decade of service in town
Staff at a Falkirk shop are celebrating the town centre store’s tenth year in business.
Wilko employees marked a decade’s service in the area on Tuesday with a private cake-cutting ceremony.
As half the team have been with the shop since it opened, The Howgate Shopping Centre-based store treated workers to a £120 gift card and an extra week’s holiday.
Paul Boyle, Wilko store manager, said: “Over 50 per cent of the team are celebrating ten years' service with the company.
“There are 14 team members celebrating it which is excellent.
"There have been a lot of change in the company, but we haven’t really had a high turnover of staff.
“We have a lot of older customers who we haven’t seen much during Covid. Hopefully we’ll get to see them soon.
“There’s been a lot of change in the shopping centre; a lot of stores have closed.
“We have a lot of loyal customers and I think we play a big part in the community.”