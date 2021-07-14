Falkirk's Wilko store marks a decade of service in town

Wilko employees marked a decade’s service in the area on Tuesday with a private cake-cutting ceremony.

As half the team have been with the shop since it opened, The Howgate Shopping Centre-based store treated workers to a £120 gift card and an extra week’s holiday.

Paul Boyle, Wilko store manager, said: “Over 50 per cent of the team are celebrating ten years' service with the company.

Staff at Falkirk's Wilko store celebrated the business' tenth anniversary on Tuesday. Contributed.

“There are 14 team members celebrating it which is excellent.

"There have been a lot of change in the company, but we haven’t really had a high turnover of staff.

“We have a lot of older customers who we haven’t seen much during Covid. Hopefully we’ll get to see them soon.

“There’s been a lot of change in the shopping centre; a lot of stores have closed.

“We have a lot of loyal customers and I think we play a big part in the community.”

