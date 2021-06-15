Falkirk school uniform shop branches out to offer work and team wear
A Falkirk shop previously known for its school clothing range has branched out to offer work and team wear.
What was once BE Schoolwear has rebranded itself as BE Uniforms and the company’s Vicar Street store is now a one-stop shop for customised clothing, uniform and more.
The switch-up is testament to the business’ extensive portfolio of uniforms, as well as its busy embroidery and print service.
BE Uniforms now offers a wide selection of clothing from industry-leading work and sports wear brands such as Russell, Portwest, North Face, Nike, Joma, Canterbury and Trutex.
The family-run business has more than 30 years of experience to its name and is trusted by brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Ford, John Deer, Apple and Nando’s.
With nine stores across Scotland and the north of England, BE Uniforms stocks high visibility, hospitality and football clothing, along with its school wear.
Visit border-embroideries.co.uk/store-falkirk for more information.