Falkirk restaurant named as Asian Curry Awards finalist - here's how to vote

Sanam Tandoori is nominated for the Scotland section of the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year category, with the winners due to be announced at a ceremony in London on November 21.

Nominees will be whittled down by an online public vote before visiting judges determine the eventual winners.

The event, organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents the nation’s 30,000 restaurant and takeaways, acknowledges the full panoply of Asian cuisines.

Sanam Tandoori in Falkirk has been named as a finalist in the Asian Curry Awards 2021. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Asian Curry Awards cover all Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

Yawar Khan, ACF chairman, said: “The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its worker.

“These awards will acknowledge the sector’s resilience, innovation in the face of such adversity.”

To vote, visit www.asiancurryawards.com.

