Falkirk furniture store celebrates 100 years in business

Taylor’s Furniture Stores is celebrating its 100th year on the back of one of the most demanding times the business has ever known.

Reaching a century of service is no mean feat for any firm, no matter the industry.

However, the difficulties staff at Taylor’s have endured in acquiring stock over the past year or so amid the coronavirus pandemic would test the resolve of anyone.

Taylor's Furniture Stores in Falkirk's Manor Street is celebrating 100 years in business in 2021. Pictured are son Lawrence and dad Raymond Taylor. Picture: Michael Gillen.

To compound the matter somewhat, the Manor Street firm has not been able to organise a special celebration to mark the milestone achievement.

The business’ owner, Raymond Taylor, is now following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Lewis, who founded the company.

While the Falkirk man would like to throw a big bash for his family, friends and colleagues, he is reluctant to arrange a get-together when Covid restrictions are still in place.

An image from yesteryear of Taylor's Furniture Stores, Falkirk. Contributed.

Raymond, who is unsure of the exact date of the store’s anniversary, said: “Due to the pandemic, we aren’t really doing anything.

“We can’t do anything, our hands are tied – but we’re still here!

“The past year’s been challenging, especially with the chain of supply. We’ve been here for people when they needed a bed in a hurry.

“We’ve worked the best we can as a small family business.

“My son, Lawrence is in the business. He was doing everything.

“We employ a number of other people and we’ve managed to keep people going on furlough.”

Assessing how Taylor’s has changed over the years, Raymond said: “We started here and had another shop underneath the old chapel.

“We came away from there a number of years ago.

“We used to do carpets from there but we mainly do beds and furniture now. We built the business up as same-day delivery.

“Every day is different – thank goodness there’s been nothing traumatic.

“Our slogan was always ‘Compare the prices and compare the quality’. We’re not an internet-based company – you can touch and see the goods.”

Call Taylor’s on 01324 612345 or visit the website at taylorsfurniturestores.co.uk for more information.

