Falkirk Distillery Company to host its first-ever open day

The free outdoor event will feature market stalls, licensed bars, light entertainment and street food – more than ten years on from the moment the business was granted planning permission for its Polmont premises.

Falkirk Distillery Company is inviting guests to the Grandsable Road site for the event, which will take place on Saturday, August 7.

A spokesperson said: “We are very excited to welcome you along to our first-ever summer open day festival.

Falkirk Distillery Company will host its first open day at its Polmont premises later this summer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“If you have a stall that you believe might fit the event, please get in touch at [email protected]”

Earlier this year we told how a decade-long wait for the facility to start distilling single malt whisky had eventually come to an end.

Issues involving the building’s proximity to a section of the Antonine Wall, plus the coronavirus pandemic, meant plenty of patience was required before the distillery could officially operate in earnest.

Founder George Stewart said it was “a dream or perhaps a dram too many” that brought about the initial idea of building his very own family-run whisky distillery.

After more than five decades spent running local businesses, the Stewart family celebrated last July when the distillery became fully operational.

There was further reason to be pleased in late 2020 when Falkirk Distillery Company started producing a spirit for the first time.

Fans will have to wait until October 2023 before sampling its whisky, though, as a spirit isn’t whisky until it has been distilled for at least three years.

