Falkirk Delivers seeks support from firms in BID renewal ballot

Falkirk Delivers, the town’s BID, has served the area for three terms so far, investing more than £2.2 million in the process.

With the ballot deadline looming, it is vowing to continue offering local firms advice and marketing support, all tailored towards driving footfall back into the town.

Falkirk Delivers is now counting on anyone who operates a business in Falkirk to show their support by voting to renew the town centre's BID status.

Falkirk Delivers manager Elaine Grant is seeking the support of member businesses in an upcoming BID renewal ballot. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Among the achievements the BID prides itself on are its Falkirk Towns Gift Card Scheme, the free delivery services it provided firms with during lockdown, free personal protective equipment and the safe return of open air markets.

The BID also offers a free online training portal for members. If granted renewal, it will continue to work for the district through to 2026.

While researching its business plan for a fourth term, Falkirk Delivers surveyed its members and found: 76.6 per cent of those who responded wanted to see it continue for another five years; 70 per cent agreed its street ambassador project is worthwhile; 72 per cent classed the BID handyman and rapid response system as invaluable; and 60 per cent wanted the shop front enhancement scheme to continue.

Looking ahead, the town’s BID plans to provide extra business support and training, a Friendlier in Falkirk scheme, a Taking Pride in Falkirk project, cost-saving measures and joint projects with firms and other providers in the area.

Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers manager, said: “Our top four priorities are to offer businesses and organisations support and a collective voice for our town centre, safety and security for those using the town centre, clean green initiatives and more marketing to drive footfall and raise the town’s profile.

“Now is your chance to get involved and help steer the town to a more prosperous future.”

Votes for Falkirk BID can be placed by post. Eligible businesses will receive their ballot papers by mid-July 15. These must be returned by August 26.

For more information visit www.falkirkdelivers.com.

