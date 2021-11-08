Falkirk business owners featured in best-selling book on female entrepreneurs

Friends Mhairi Coleman and Karolyn McPherson were two of only 15 women across Britain to be included in Seen, which topped the Amazon UK charts in six different categories on pre-orders alone.

Mhairi, 47, and Karolyn, 57, run health and wellness and sonography businesses respectively.

Seen: Female Entrepreneurs Share Their Story of How They Stepped Into Their Passion, Purpose and Power is a collaboration pioneered by Visibility Queen’ Katherine Massey and officially launched on World Mental Health Day.

Mhairi Coleman and Karolyn McPherson are pictured together at the official launch of Seen. Contributed.

All proceeds are going to Milestone Mums, a peer support group for mothers with mental health problems who have children aged two and under.

Mhairi, who started her Your Wellness in Mind 2015, said: “Seen gave Karolyn and I a safe and inclusive platform to tell the story of how we stepped into our passion, purpose and power.

“I opened up about my experience of grief, workplace and personal challenges because I wanted to share how these difficult personal experiences can lead to breakthroughs.

The women who contributed to the book were invited to Chester for an official launch party. Contributed.

“Karolyn talked candidly about her spiritual growth journey and overcoming the fear of judgement in the hope of inspiring others who struggle with self-doubt. The feedback about both our stories has been amazing!”

KRM Therapies owner Karolyn added: “Mhairi and I move in similar business circles, and we are also friends.

“I am so happy that we have been able to share this wonderful experience together. Hopefully, telling our stories will inspire confidence and courage in others on a similar path to believe in themselves and their abilities, as well as supporting the amazing Milestone Mums.”

The launch party for Seen was hosted by contributor Nicky Kilnan at her home in Chester, which Mhairi and Karolyn attended together.

Project host Katherine said: “It’s been emotional for all the contributors and for me.

“I am confident these women now recognise the power that storytelling has to not only heal and overcome, but to rise above.”

Milestone Mums founder Sarah Finlay added: “This book truly aligns with my ethos of giving others hope at a time when they are in despair.

“It will help inspire and encourage other mums to believe that mental health doesn’t have to be a reason to give up.”

