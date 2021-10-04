Falkirk bar Sportsters confirms date for venue to re-open

Sportsters confirmed it will welcome back punters in time for Halloween weekend.

The Princes Street venue has organised a Halloween-themed quiz for Thursday, October 28 (9pm-3am) to mark its grand return.

Falkirk bar Sportsters is set to reopen in time for Halloween. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Detailing its plan on Facebook, Sportsters posted: “We are super excited to be announcing we will be returning Halloween weekend!”

The business is recruiting for various positions, including management, bar staff and steward roles.

Click here for tickets.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.