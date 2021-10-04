Falkirk bar Sportsters confirms date for venue to re-open
A Falkirk bar is preparing to reopen for the first time since the pandemic hit Scotland.
Sportsters confirmed it will welcome back punters in time for Halloween weekend.
The Princes Street venue has organised a Halloween-themed quiz for Thursday, October 28 (9pm-3am) to mark its grand return.
Detailing its plan on Facebook, Sportsters posted: “We are super excited to be announcing we will be returning Halloween weekend!”
The business is recruiting for various positions, including management, bar staff and steward roles.
