Falkirk area Indian eatery again named among Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards winners

Masala Ram’s was awarded the title of Best Asian Restaurant Stirlingshire on Monday during a ceremony presented by broadcaster Samantha Simmonds in Edinburgh’s Sheraton Hotel.

The Union Street restaurant previously won the accolade in 2019.

Among the other winners were The Cove and Ignite which shared the gong of Best Asian Restaurant Edinburgh.

Bainsford Indian Masala Ram's has again been named Best Asian Restaurant Stirlingshire in the Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards. Picture: Michael Gillen.

More than 50 restaurants were shortlisted, nominated online by the public and narrowed down to just a small number of winners recognising the best Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways in the country.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation, the awards have become a pinnacle for uniting the Asian restaurant industry in achieving recognition for innovative vision and exceptional food.

New this year were the Community Hero Awards and the Best Service Award recognising those individuals who have shown outstanding commitment to the industry since the pandemic began.

Yawar Khan, Asian Catering Federation chairman, said: “I would like to thank all our sponsors, supporters and members who have made these awards possible.

“The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry. Not only do they celebrate the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also recognise the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.”

Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat UK, the event’s main sponsor, said: “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years.

“As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.”

Pat Chapman, chief judge and author of Good Curry Guide, added: “I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank you for your excellent cuisine and commitment to our industry.”

The awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation, which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants.

For more information, visit www.asianrestaurantawards.org.

