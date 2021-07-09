Staff at The Orchard Hotel in Falkirk are looking forward to welcoming customers inside for the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Euro 2020 final: 15 Falkirk area pubs where you can watch England v Italy match

The countdown to the Euro 2020 final is well under way, as England and Italy prepare to face off in Sunday's showpiece event.

By Jonathon Reilly
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:15 pm

Punters have lapped up the opportunity to watch the championship’s drama unfold in pubs across the country as Covid restrictions have eased – and this weekend is sure to be no different.

Bars throughout the Falkirk area are among those gearing up for the 8pm kick-off, which will see England compete in their first final at a major tournament for 55 years.

We've compiled a list of some of the local venues that'll be screening the game live – and yes, that includes the possibility of extra time and penalties...

1. The Courtyard, Falkirk

The Courtyard in Falkirk will be showing the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Picture: Jamie Forbes.

2. The Graeme Hotel, Falkirk

Customers will be able to catch Sunday's match between England and Italy at The Graeme Hotel in Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

3. Behind The Wall, Falkirk

Brian Flynn, owner of Behind The Wall, Falkirk, is planning to serve up an Italian beer and pizza offer this Sunday while the venue screens the England v Italy match. Picture: Michael Gillen.

4. The Jolly, Falkirk

The Jolly in Falkirk is among the bars that'll be screening the Euro 2020 showpiece between England and Italy. Pictured: owner John Hamilton. Picture: Michael Gillen.

