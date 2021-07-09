Euro 2020 final: 15 Falkirk area pubs where you can watch England v Italy match

Punters have lapped up the opportunity to watch the championship’s drama unfold in pubs across the country as Covid restrictions have eased – and this weekend is sure to be no different.

Undefined: readMore

Bars throughout the Falkirk area are among those gearing up for the 8pm kick-off, which will see England compete in their first final at a major tournament for 55 years.

We've compiled a list of some of the local venues that'll be screening the game live – and yes, that includes the possibility of extra time and penalties...

1. The Courtyard, Falkirk The Courtyard in Falkirk will be showing the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Picture: Jamie Forbes. Photo: Jamie Forbes Photography Buy photo

2. The Graeme Hotel, Falkirk Customers will be able to catch Sunday's match between England and Italy at The Graeme Hotel in Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

3. Behind The Wall, Falkirk Brian Flynn, owner of Behind The Wall, Falkirk, is planning to serve up an Italian beer and pizza offer this Sunday while the venue screens the England v Italy match. Picture: Michael Gillen. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo

4. The Jolly, Falkirk The Jolly in Falkirk is among the bars that'll be screening the Euro 2020 showpiece between England and Italy. Pictured: owner John Hamilton. Picture: Michael Gillen. Photo: Michael Gillen Buy photo