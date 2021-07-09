Euro 2020 final: 15 Falkirk area pubs where you can watch England v Italy match
The countdown to the Euro 2020 final is well under way, as England and Italy prepare to face off in Sunday's showpiece event.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:15 pm
Punters have lapped up the opportunity to watch the championship’s drama unfold in pubs across the country as Covid restrictions have eased – and this weekend is sure to be no different.
Bars throughout the Falkirk area are among those gearing up for the 8pm kick-off, which will see England compete in their first final at a major tournament for 55 years.
We've compiled a list of some of the local venues that'll be screening the game live – and yes, that includes the possibility of extra time and penalties...
