Entertainment laid on for Burns Day opening of new Linlithgow M&S store
Opening on Burns Day, January 25, customers will be treated to some Scottish entertainment as they browse the store.
Located in Stockbridge Retail Park, work on the new 12,500 sq ft store has been ongoing for months. Indeed, there was a spell just before work began last year when locals feared it would not come to fruition.
However, those fears were quickly quelled by M&S and now, with recruitment well underway, the final touches are being put in place for the grand opening.
While generic images have been issued by the company giving a people a taste of what they can expect, locals will have to go along on Thursday, January 25, to see what’s in store themselves...as the firm is keeping it tightly under wraps for now.
As well as creating more than 60 new jobs in the local area, the new-look M&S Linlithgow Foodhall follows the retailer’s £10 million investment in Scotland last year which saw new stores opening in East Kilbride, Glasgow West End and Bishopbriggs.
Store Manager, Brian Torley, who has worked at M&S for 13 years, said: “It’s exciting to share a sneak peek of the brand new Foodhall design as we look forward to welcoming the community to our new Linlithgow store when we open on Burns Day.
“The Foodhall is packed with so many exciting new features which we can’t wait to reveal and we’re counting down the days to finally open the doors and see local customers experience it for themselves.”