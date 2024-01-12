Entertainment laid on for Burns Day opening of new Linlithgow M&S store

Marks and Spencer has shared more details about the highly anticipated opening of its brand-new M&S Linlithgow Foodhall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opening on Burns Day, January 25, customers will be treated to some Scottish entertainment as they browse the store.

Located in Stockbridge Retail Park, work on the new 12,500 sq ft store has been ongoing for months. Indeed, there was a spell just before work began last year when locals feared it would not come to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, those fears were quickly quelled by M&S and now, with recruitment well underway, the final touches are being put in place for the grand opening.

While the actual store is being kept tightly under wraps until it opens on Burns Day, Janaury 25, new images of some key features have been released to whet customers appetite.

While generic images have been issued by the company giving a people a taste of what they can expect, locals will have to go along on Thursday, January 25, to see what’s in store themselves...as the firm is keeping it tightly under wraps for now.

As well as creating more than 60 new jobs in the local area, the new-look M&S Linlithgow Foodhall follows the retailer’s £10 million investment in Scotland last year which saw new stores opening in East Kilbride, Glasgow West End and Bishopbriggs.

Store Manager, Brian Torley, who has worked at M&S for 13 years, said: “It’s exciting to share a sneak peek of the brand new Foodhall design as we look forward to welcoming the community to our new Linlithgow store when we open on Burns Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad