This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Small changes at home can make a big difference to your bills 💡

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising energy costs make small, practical changes more important than ever

Many energy-saving tricks don’t require big renovations or expensive gadgets

Simple daily habits can lead to significant savings on household bills

Energy efficiency isn’t just one-off – it’s about creating long-term, money-saving routines

Today, Wednesday, October 1, marks Energy Efficiency Day, an annual reminder to take stock of how much energy we use at home and how to cut back on waste.

With energy prices still high and the Ofgem price cap set to rise again in April 2026, Brits have every reason to look at simple, practical ways to keep bills in check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news? Many of the most effective energy-saving tricks don’t involve big renovations or expensive gadgets, just small, smart changes to how we run our homes.

Even just adopting a few of the hacks below could trim hundreds of pounds a year from household bills, especially important with costs set to creep up again in the months ahead.

The key is to think of energy efficiency as a habit, not a one-off action. Once these small changes become part of your daily routine, you’ll be saving money without even realising it. Here are nine of the best hacks to try this Energy Efficiency Day:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Master the thermostat

Turning your thermostat down by just 1°C could cut your heating bill by around 10% a year, according to the Energy Saving Trust. If you normally set it to 21°C, try 20°C instead – most people won’t feel the difference, but your wallet will.

2. Time your heating smartly

Heating an empty home wastes energy. Use your boiler’s timer so it comes on only when you need it – for example, half an hour before you wake up or arrive home.

Smart thermostats take this a step further, learning your routine and adjusting automatically.

Many energy-saving tricks don’t require big renovations or expensive gadgets (Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

3. Plug draughts and insulate

Heat escaping through gaps around doors, windows and chimneys can add up. Simple draught excluders, door snakes or even rolled-up towels can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you own your home, check whether you’re eligible for government-backed insulation grants, which can massively reduce heat loss through walls and lofts.

4. Switch to LED bulbs

Lighting makes up around 11% of an average UK home’s electricity use. LED bulbs are up to 80% more efficient than old-fashioned incandescent bulbs and last much longer, meaning you save twice: on energy and on replacement costs.

5. Wash clothes at lower temperatures

Modern detergents are designed to clean effectively at 30°C. Washing at lower temperatures not only cuts energy use but also helps clothes last longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whenever possible, line-dry instead of using the tumble dryer, which is one of the most power-hungry appliances.

6. Unplug energy vampires

Devices like TVs, games consoles and phone chargers draw power even when on standby – so-called “phantom energy use.”

The Energy Saving Trust estimates this can add £60–£80 a year to the average bill. A simple fix is to switch appliances off at the wall or use smart plugs that cut power completely when not in use.

7. Cook efficiently

Small tweaks in the kitchen add up. Always cover pans with lids to trap heat, use the right size hob ring, and avoid overfilling the kettle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batch cooking meals can also save money, as you’re using the oven less frequently. If you own an air fryer, it’s typically cheaper to run than a traditional oven for small portions.

8. Bleed your radiators

If your radiators feel cold at the top but warm at the bottom, they may have trapped air preventing them from heating efficiently.

Bleeding them is quick and simple, and ensures your central heating system isn’t working harder than necessary.

9. Make use of natural light and warmth

During the day, open curtains and blinds to let sunlight heat your rooms naturally. As soon as it gets dark, close them to keep the warmth in. Thick curtains are particularly good at preventing heat loss through windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse