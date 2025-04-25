Emma Ross toasts 25 years' service with Aldi colleagues in Linlithgow

By Julie Currie
Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:11 BST
Linlithgow Aldi assistant store manager Emma Ross is celebrating 25 years with the retailer.

Emma first joined Aldi in 2000 as a store assistant in Fleetwood, expecting it to be a short-term role.

She said: "When I started with Aldi, I thought the job would tide me over until I found something I really wanted to do, but I actually found that here.

“Back then, we had to memorise all the prices and enter them manually. No scanning! It was intense, but I loved the pace."

Emma Ross is celebrating a quarter century of service.
Emma Ross is celebrating a quarter century of service.

Emma has worked in stores across the country, progressing to assistant store manager and moving to Scotland in 2014, transferring to Bathgate then making Linlithgow her home store.

Last year, she also celebrated her 50th birthday, a celebration made even more special after being given the all-clear from ovarian cancer.

“Last year was a big one for me,” she said. "Turning 50 and being cancer-free made it a truly unforgettable moment. I honestly couldn’t have got through the diagnosis without the team at Linlithgow – they’ve been incredible. I’ve made lifelong friends here."

To mark her anniversary, Emma took a well-earned week off to celebrate with her daughter and grandchildren. On her return, the team surprised her with a party, complete with cupcakes featuring Emma from her early days at Aldi and champagne.

She added: “It was such a lovely surprise. I feel very lucky to work with such a brilliant group of people.

“I’d like to say here’s to another 25, but I’m not sure if I’ve got it in me!”

