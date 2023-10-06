Edinburgh Airport seeks its new charity partner for 2024/25
Edinburgh Airport is now inviting applications as it seeks a new charity partner for 2024 and 2025.
Since the start of 2022 the airport has been collaborating with West Lothian based charity The Larder and the two-year partnership will finish at the end of this year.
For the new partnership, the airport will accept applications from Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk.
Applications are open until midnight on Friday, October 20. To apply, visit corporate.edinburghairport.com/community/charity-of-the-year.
Gordon Robertson, Edinburgh Airport’s chief communications officer, said: “I look forward to hearing from some fantastic local charities and learning about the great work they do in their communities.”
Since the partnerships started in 2012 more than £600,000 has been raised.