Children let their imaginations roam free as they took part in a Christmas competition organised by Westport Veterinary Group.

Youngsters were tasked with desigining a snowglobe, with the winning design going on display at the vets new Linlithgow practice.

Veterinary nurse Carena Schmid said: “We had an incredible number of designs entered this year – 250 of them! Judging was not an easy task at all as each one had its own theme and unique design.

“After much deliberation, we managed to get 250 entries down to 60 finalists and Westport owner, head vet Stuart McMorrow, picked the Christmas Design Champion 2023 winner and three runner up prize winners.”

Drew from Echline Primary was the overall winner in the Westport Vets Christmas competition, pictured with her winning design.

The overall winner was Drew from Echline Primary School. In second place was Benjamin Whitworth from Linlithgow Academy; third was Poppy Ryan from Linlithgow Bridge Primary School and fourth Katherine Kendall from Linlithgow Primary School.

Carena said: “Drew's fantastic winning design was brought to life and made into a real snowglobe, which is being proudly displayed, alongside her design, at the Westport Vets Linlithgow practice.

“The snowglobe was unveiled by Drew herself when she came to the practice, where she was presented her with her prizes, and Drew and her brother Flynn got a mini VIP tour of the new practice.”

Each winner received a winners rosette, with a Westport bag filled with a selection of prizes from local toy shop Bright Star Toys in Linlithgow. Bright Star Toys also gifted winner Drew a £20 gift voucher.

Benjamin Whitworth from Linlithgow Academy secured second place in the contest.

A bumper entry saw talented designs submitted by pupils from not only Linlithgow and South Queensferry, but also the wider Falkrk area and Edinburgh.

Carena added: “We loved seeing the wide variety of designs that were entered – the imagination, talent, and creativity was truly sublime.

“We really appreciate the time, thought, and effort put into each entry. Picking the 60 finalists was tough, and choosing the final four winners was not an easy task by any means for Stuart.