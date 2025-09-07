David's Kitchen opens in Bo'ness

David’s Kitchen has officially opened its new, purpose-built store in Bo’ness.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the branch, which opened its doors on Thursday, August 21, is an in-store kitchen producing high-quality, freshly made meals every day.

With an internal seating area, barista coffee, an off-licence, a full Spar convenience range, and a covered outdoor seating area, it offers a one-stop shop for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by David Sands, the brand has been redefining the convenience store experience for over a decade.

Elements of the town's history have been incorporated in the new store.

This latest store is the company’s first new opening since 2019, bringing a boost to the local economy by creating 20 new jobs across kitchen, deli and retail roles.

Keith Fernie, who leads the business with Diane Greenough, said: “Looking after our customers and delivering exactly what they need is the most important thing – something we could not do without our incredible store teams.

“We believed in what we were doing, we stuck at it and built a team that’s still with us today. We’re very much a family business and we all pull together. That really makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening, a special launch event took place on Saturday.

The event featured live music from Falkirk favourites, The Hawkers. Customers also enjoyed other live entertainment, sampled free food and took advantage of incredible opening offers.

A generous prize draw saw the winner walk away with £100 in vouchers, while runners-up received £50 and £20. The first 100 customers also received a free SPAR goodie bag.