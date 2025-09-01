From slime surprises to robotic dinos, here’s what kids will be asking Santa for in 2025 🦖

Argos has unveiled its list of the top 20 most in-demand toys for Christmas 2025

Leading the list is the £80 Bluey Celebration Home Mega Bundle, tipped to be the biggest seller

Other highlights include Lego Star Wars, Jurassic World’s hatching dino, and the £10 Gui Gui slime pack

TV, film, and character-inspired toys dominate the list, alongside high-tech gadgets and creative playsets

Prices range from £10 stocking fillers to big-ticket items costing over £100

If you’re starting to think about this year’s Christmas list, one major retailer has revealed the toys expected to be flying off shelves in 2025, and it’s a mix of beloved characters, interactive gadgets, and creative play essentials.

From pre-school favourites like Bluey to high-tech Lego sets and robotic dinosaurs, this year’s Argos top 20 combines nostalgia, innovation, and entertainment for kids of all ages.

Leading the festive pack is the £80 Bluey Celebration Home Mega Bundle, inspired by the Australian cartoon that has won over pre-schoolers worldwide.

The retailer predicts it will be the season’s most sought-after gift, giving little ones the chance to bring the adventures of Bluey, Bingo, and their family to life in their own living rooms.

Slime continues to captivate young imaginations, with the £10 Gui Gui Single Pack topping the list of affordable stocking fillers.

This “blind box” set is filled with colourful, scented slime and collectible charms, perfect for kids who love sensory play and surprises.

Fans of TV and movies are well represented, with several character-led toys making the top 20.

Gabby’s International Movie Dollhouse (£65), inspired by the Netflix hit featuring a cat-eared girl with a love of “hug attacks” and playful catchphrases, is expected to be a must-have, especially with a film release in October.

Meanwhile, the Wicked World Small Doll Multipack (£24) follows the musical’s 2024 film adaptation, offering children a chance to recreate scenes with their favourite characters.

Star Wars makes another strong showing this Christmas. The £40 Power Crystal Saber allows young Jedi to customise their lightsaber for ultimate intergalactic battles, while the £110 Lego Star Wars Ewok Buildable Figure promises an immersive building experience.

Lego also brings Disney into the mix with the £20 Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies Set, combining collectible fun with creative play.

For dinosaur enthusiasts, the £65 Jurassic World Interactive Hatching Dino delivers a high-tech unboxing experience, with a robotic creature hatching from its egg.

And for kids who loved last year’s hits, favourites like Fat Brain Toys Air Toobz (£140), Hot Wheels Ultimate Dual Dragon Transporter (£55), and Monster Jam Smash & Bash Gravedigger (£50) are back for another festive run.

Other standout entries include the £40 Soccer Dash bot with enhanced electronics and eight game modes, the £130 Instant Print Tablet for creative kids, and the £35 Build-a-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station.

Parents can also find affordable fun in smaller sets like Sticki Rolls (£40) and Little Live Pets Gotta Go Giraffe Gigi (£30).

Chantal Pearce, head of toy buying at Argos, said: “This year’s top toys reflect the dynamic landscape of play, bringing together world-famous brands, beloved movie characters and highlighting cutting-edge innovation.

“It’s also so important for us to tap into the latest play patterns, supporting children’s development through interactive fun and encouraging them to unleash their creativity too.”

Whether you’re shopping for toddlers, movie buffs, or tech-loving kids, this year’s list offers a little something for everyone, and now you can plan your budget with prices clearly listed, making the Christmas countdown a little less stressful.

The full list of Argos’s top 20 toys for Christmas 2025:

Bluey Toy House Playset Mega Bundle – £80

Gabby’s Dollhouse the Movie – £65

Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber – £40

Jurassic World Interactive Hatching Dino – £65

Lego Disney Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies – £20

Lego Star Wars Wicket the Ewok Figure – £110

Wicked Students of Shiz Five Small Dolls & Accessories – £24

Fat Brain Toys Air Toobz – £140

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dual Dragon Transporter – £55

Monster Jam Smash & Bash Gravedigger – £50

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Giraffe Gigi – £30

Bitzee Hamster Ball – £40

Soccer Dash – £40

Instant Print Tablet – £130

Sticki Rolls Sticki Rolluxe – £40

Build-a-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station – £35

Gui Gui Create and Collect Slime – £10

Lego Fortnite Klombo Figure – £90

Leapfrog Leapmove Electronic Game – £60

Toniebox 2 with Creative Tonie – £100

