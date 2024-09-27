Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carlowrie Castle has uncovered a hidden piece of its history – a 433-year-old land deed written on goat skin.

The hand-scripted title deed, dating back to 1591, was discovered by a Scottish historian in an auction.

Carlowrie Castle's owner Andrew Marshall and his team are now working with national archives to explore the castle’s story further; the deed will soon be on display.

Andrew said: “The discovery of the original goat skin deed to the Carlowrie land is truly remarkable and we’re immensely grateful to the diligent historian who found it.

“Since obtaining the deed we’ve really focused on exploring the rich history of Carlowrie prior to the current castle we know today. Looking through the National Records of Scotland and working with the National Library of Scotland is allowing us to piece together Carlowrie's fascinating story.”

An independent researcher has deciphered the hand-written Latin, uncovering references to several famous figures, including King James VI, Sir James Sandilands, 2nd Lord Torphichen and 9th Baron of Calder, and James Lindesay of Esperstoun.

While more information is needed to understand the role the document played in the history of Carlowrie, it has inspired Andrew and his team to delve deeper into the history of the land.

It is believed that an earlier castle once stood on the site of Carlowrie Castle, before falling into disrepair.

This led to the commission of the current castle, on the outskirts of Kirkliston, in 1852 by Edinburgh-based wine merchant and Provost of Leith, Thomas Hutchison.

The discovery of the deed adds to an already impressive history. In the 1900s, the castle was home to the renowned Arctic explorer, botanist, writer and artist, Isobel Wylie Hutchison.

She traversed Iceland and Greenland on solo expeditions, learnt eight languages fluently and captured some of the earliest documentary footage ever recorded. After each expedition, she returned to her home at Carlowrie.

Since 2014, the castle has been an events venue, hosting private stays, family celebrations and weddings. It was named as one of the eight best wedding venues around the world by Grazia Magazine.