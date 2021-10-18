Carron Bathrooms invests in £1.5 million robotics technology to automate production process

Carron Bathrooms has installed six new robotic lines so it can fully automate its production. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Carron Bathrooms used a £1.5 million Bank of Scotland loan to install six new robotic lines so it can fully automate its production.

Operating from a 16,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Carron, the business’ investment will increase its efficiencies as the spraying, trimming and packing of its products will all now be completed automatically.

Carron Bathrooms creates and sells a wide range of baths and shower trays both to trade buyers and direct to consumers across the UK and Europe.

The investment in robotics will help the business to meet a growing demand for its luxury product range, as consumers increasingly look to install high-end bathrooms in their homes.

With a long trading history dating back to 1759, Carron Bathrooms was originally founded as Carron Ironworks before evolving its operations into the creation of baths in 1982.

The business has grown significantly in recent years and the company, which has an annual turnover of over £15m, now employs more than 126 people in Scotland.

James McMorrine, Carron Bathrooms director, said: “We’ve seen a steady increase in demand for our products as more people look to invest in major home and bath re-modelling projects.

“By automating our production, we’ve refined and upgraded our manufacturing to incorporate more modern techniques. This will not only improve our efficiencies, but it will also further refine the quality of our products, whilst helping to streamline the business for the future.

“Bank of Scotland has been by our side for nearly 40 years and we’ve found their unwavering support and guidance invaluable throughout every stage of our growth journey. The team has helped us to achieve our ambitions and we will continue to work closely with them going forward.”

Marc Gilmour, Bank of Scotland relationship manager, said: “Carron Bathrooms is the leading manufacturer of premium baths in Europe, with an outstanding reputation for supplying high-quality and enduring products.

“The business’ ambition to drive optimisation and raise its production standards even further is exemplary and this investment in robotic technology is testament to this commitment.

“We’re so pleased to be supporting ambitious independent businesses like Carron Bathrooms as they turbo-charge their growth ambitions, as part of our commitment to help Britain prosper.”

