A range of community support initiatives for people living in Linlithgow has been unveiled by Cala Homes (East) as part of its new Community Pledge programme.

The initiative features a bespoke package of activities designed to address the needs of the area in a meaningful and measurable way.

The Preston Glade Community Pledge is the third of its kind in the east of Scotland and follows the announcement of similar projects in South Queensferry and Aberdour in Fife.

The Linlithgow Pledge includes a yearly donation of £1000 from 2022 to 2024 to Linlithgow Spooky Trail.

A donation of £2000 to Linlithgow Athletic Club to help establish the new Junior parkrun – a free, weekly event that encourages families to get more active.

Continued sponsorship of the main stage at the annual Beecraigs Festive Forest, which provides a platform for young musicians and local creatives.

Supplying pupils at St Joseph’s Primary School with litter picking equipment and high-vis vests.

Land to Life, a new educational initiative designed to bring the housebuilding industry to life for pupils.

Local businesses are showcased in the Preston Glade showhome.

And Stay Safe, Stay Away, which aims to educate young children about the dangers of playing on building sites.

The pledge also includes Cala’s Showhome of Support initiative, where local businesses are given a platform to promote their wares.

A number of local businesses have been spotlighted in the five-bedroom MacRae showhome, including Tracey Victoria Interiors; Mannerston’s Café; Rouken Glen Garden Centre; Taste Café; Linlithgow Stoves and Gifts; Sebastian Kobelt; Flowers by Carolyn; White Dove Coffee; Lilypond Crafts and Gifts and Far From the Madding Crowd Bookshop.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director for Cala Homes (East) said: “We are proud to launch our Preston Glade Community Pledge, which we’re confident will bring real, positive benefit to people living in Linlithgow.

“We are thrilled to be able to engage with community groups, schools and sports clubs through this initiative.