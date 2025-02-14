Queensferry High School pupils explored careers in construction during a recent visit to the Lovell development, The Crossings, in the town.

It was organised in collaboration with private rented sector housing provider Sigma Capital Group, which sponsored the Class of Your Own DEC (Design Engineer Construct) course and housing association Sanctuary Scotland.

The event highlighted the importance of sustainability and innovation in modern construction and is part of the ongoing commitment from Lovell to deliver social value benefits to local communities where it builds.

Pupils aged 15 to 17 participated in a varied programme that included a health and safety induction, a presentation on careers in construction, a discussion on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles led by Sigma, and a hands-on painting activity under the guidance of the Lovell team.

Queensferry High School pupils at The Crossings with representatives from Lovell, Sigma and Sanctuary Scotland.

Scott Harris, Queensferry High School curriculum leader of technologies, said: “The pupils had a great experience thanks to Lovell.

“Visits like this open their eyes to exciting career possibilities and give them practical insights into the construction industry.”

The event aimed to inspire young people to consider the diverse career opportunities within the construction industry which, according to the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), needs to attract 26,100 extra workers by 2028 in Scotland.

Bob Strachan, contracts manager at Lovell, said: “We want to attract the very best people, not only to our business but to the wider construction industry, to support them to enjoy rewarding careers where their skills and ambition can grow.

Pupils Ryan Jolly and Lewis Anderson try their hand at painting.

“Bringing the students onto a live development site was a brilliant way to show them the real-world application of construction and its role in sustainable communities.

“It was a pleasure to see their enthusiasm, from learning about safety to getting hands-on during the painting session.”

The Crossings features 398 homes, including 100 for social rent in partnership with Sanctuary Scotland, 185 for Sigma Simple Life available for private rent and 113 homes for sale by Lovell.