It could also ensure the country takes a "significant step" towards its net-zero emissions goal.

That’s the view of John Hamilton, chief executive of Winchburgh Developments Ltd, who this week unveiled an independent impact report into the viability and benefits of a station in Winchburgh on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow railway line.

The report has revealed that a new could remove an estimated 1658 car journeys from roads every day. The station would also support direct benefits to passengers of £2.4 million a year, and generate at least £3.5 million of decongestion benefits annually.

John Hamilton and Pamela Spowart of Winchburgh Developments Ltd said a station would relieve pressure on the Central Belt motorway network.

John said: “Removing almost half a million cars from some of the busiest rush-hour corridors in the country represents a significant benefit, not only in terms of speed of travel and convenience to commuters but as a step towards Scotland's net-zero emissions target date of 2045.

“This report shows that a new railway station with ample provision for car-parking would relieve congestion on the M8, M9, and M90 as well as in and around Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk.

“For more than a decade, we have been investing in the sustainable growth and social and economic prosperity of Winchburgh as part of our development plans for the area, and we have always supported plans for a train station.

“However, as developers, it is not in our power to build a new station as this has to be done by Network Rail, with support from Scotrail, Transport Scotland and other stakeholders.

John and Pamela with station supporter Graham Campbell of Winchburgh Community Council.

“As such, we decided to commission Systra to undertake an economic impact report to evaluate the direct impact and wider regional benefits; we believe the findings speak for themselves.”

The report found that, as the station would be located at the last viable point for intercepting traffic on the M9 before it reaches the congested M8/M90, it would serve a wider regional catchment of around 27,000 people – more than double the projected population of Winchburgh.

This means it would have a role as a Park and Ride site serving the north and west of Winchburgh.