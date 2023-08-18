Ryan MacAulay, Chef De Partie at The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow and Brian Jones, Sous Chef at Scotts at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry, were applauded by their colleagues for their outstanding skill and dedication.

Ryan was named overall Chef of the East for his commitment and talent, resulting in him being awarded an additional two days of annual leave to relax and rejuvenate.

Meanwhile, Brian was named the group’s All-Knowing Fountain of Knowledge and received a cash award for his willingness to share his wealth of expertise.

Chef of the East Ryan MacAulay, Chef De Partie at The Bridge Inn.

The pair were identified from more than 230 chefs across Buzzworks’ portfolio of 19 venues throughout Scotland to receive the awards.

Ryan said: “I’m very grateful to have been named Buzzworks Chef of the East. Working with Buzzworks has given me the opportunity to expand my skills and further my career, all while having fun. I’m very excited to see where the next few years will take me.”

Brian added: “Over the years, I’ve learned my craft in some of Scotland’s most well-known kitchens, and this recognition shows why Buzzworks is a standout. You can always rely on the team to encourage, educate, and care for their peers.”

Buzzworks has also introduced a Chef Leaderboard – a friendly, inter-venue competition designed to encourage each kitchen team member to motivate one another.

Fountain of Knowledge Brian Jones, who is the Sous Chef at Scotts.

After a tightly fought competition, the team at Scotts Port Edgar earned themselves a money-can’t-buy Chef’s Table experience after tallying up the highest number of top-rated reviews from guests across the group’s portfolio.

Nicola Watt, Head of People at Buzzworks, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a wealth of talented chefs in our team at Buzzworks, and our new Chef Awards are the perfect way to celebrate them.”