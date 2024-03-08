Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winning awards is nothing new for the team at Bridge 49 Cafe Bar and Bistro, situated on the banks of the Union Canal.

Opened on May 13, 2013, owners Jane and Brian Maloney sold their family hotel in Fife to establish the new venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Jane it was a chance to return to the area she’d once called home, having been born and brought up in Philpstoun.

Bridge 49 opened in May 2013 and its position on the canal bank has made it popular not only with locals but tourists too.

In the years since, Bridge 49 has become a firm favourite – not only with locals but tourists walking the John Muir Way and along the canal path from Falkirk or closer to home in West Lothian.

It has also been a big hit with judges, winning Best Edinburgh and Lothians Eaterie in the Scottish Business Awards in 2016 and a finalist in 2017.

Bridge 49 was also declared south east Cafe of the Year – for the third year – at the Scottish Cafe and Bakery Awards last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane and Brian were unable to attend the event this year; however, they can’t wait to display the trophy and certificate with their other accolades in the cafe.

Jane said: “We’re delighted to have won the award for a third year; it’s won't do the business any harm at all!

“It's also just reward for the staff – it's a nice boost for them and shows that their work is appreciated, not just by us but other people too.”

Bridge 49 employs a chef and part time chef, with Jane and daughter Alison supported by a team of university students who work at the bistro during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the business is doing well, it’s not all been plain sailing. However, thanks to outdoor pods installed by the Maloneys prior to the pandemic, they were able to weather the Covid storm.

Jane explained: “The idea of the glass pods was to let people enjoy the beautiful surroundings here, no matter the weather. It’s right on the canal so we get swans and their signets stopping by.

“The pods were installed pre-pandemic but they really came in handy during Covid when people wanted to get out but stay isolated.”