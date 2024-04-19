Boost for Bo'ness Rugby Club as new pharmacy opens
It will now be known as Rowlands Pharmacy Bo’ness Health Centre.
The event served as a celebration of and recommitment to serving the local community.
With that in mind Bo’ness Rugby Club secretary, Lyndsay Porteous, cut the all-important blue ribbon to welcome in the new era.
She also received a donation of £250 for the rugby club, which will use the donation to provide training and equipment for children aged five to 17.
Lyndsay said: “I had a fantastic time opening the new pharmacy. It was an honour to officially open the doors and welcome customers in.
“Community pharmacies are so important in providing access to healthcare and I’m proud to have supported Numark Pharmacy in providing this much needed facility.”
Rowland Pharmacy will be run by manager Heather Berrington and a team of colleagues from the local community.
Heather said: “It was a wonderful morning at Rowlands Pharmacy Bo’ness Health Centre.
“It was lovely to welcome the community into store and re-cement our commitment to them. As community pharmacists we’re a pillar of healthcare for the locality and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.”
As part of NHS Pharmacy First Scotland, community pharmacies provide expert help for treating conditions such as sore throats, earache and cold sores, along with clinical conditions such as urinary tract infections.
This is in addition to prescription dispensary, vaccination services, over the counter medications, emergency contraception and medication review.
This service aims to help people access the right care in the right place, without having to go to their GP practice or local Accident and Emergency Department for non-urgent treatment.
The pharmacy in Richmond Terrace will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 6pm, Wednesday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.