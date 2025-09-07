Blackness pub and restaurant wins best seafood title at Food Awards Scotland

The Lobster Pot in Blackness was named Best Seafood Establishment at the 2025 Food Awards Scotland.

It’s the first award Irish owners, Colm and Sheena O’Rourke have secured since opening the pub and restaurant six years ago.

The couple praised their team for securing the award, which is now taking pride of place on the bar.

Colm said: “We’re absolutely thrilled The Lobster Pot was named Best Seafood Establishment.

“This recognition celebrates not only the hard work and passion of our incredible team but also the rich coastal flavours of our region.

“It’s a proud moment for us and a testament to the community spirit that inspires everything we do.”

Colm and Sheena moved to Scotland from their native Wexford 13 years ago, initially to help their daughter, who lives in Dalkeith, with her new-born baby.

They lived in South Queensferry for the first two years before finding an old house, next to The Lobster Pot in Blackness, which needed refurbishment.

“We like to be near the water and love restoring old houses so it was the perfect fit,” explained Colm.

“At that time, 11 years ago, we were told the pub would be re-opening but it never did.

“That went on for five years and, as an Irishman, it was driving me mad living next door to a closed pub!

“Psychologically, I couldn’t handle it so Sheena and I decided to buy it.

“My work background was helping pubs set up Irish bars all over the UK so we had plenty of experience.

“We opened up in August 2019 and were quickly hit with Covid but we’ve come a long way since.

“It’s a wee bit out of the way here but we’re delighted that customers voted for us and are over the moon to receive our very first award.”

The kitchen team at The Lobster Pot is headed up by Gary Noble, from Rosyth, who worked at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

After Covid, Gary was looking for a job closer to home and he teamed up with the O’Rourkes to turn The Lobster Pot into a must visit destination.

Gary’s son Jack now also works in the kitchen, along with two other full-time chefs and one part-time.

With Colm and Sheena splitting their time between the pub and their neighbouring Blackness Bay Distillery, which they opened two years, there are also two managers who help them head up the team at The Lobster Pot.

It’s proved to be a winning recipe, with many repeat customers returning to enjoy the craic and food at the venue.

Colm added: “We’ve got a great team here and I’m delighted they’re getting the recognition they deserve.

“It might be a wee village but Blackness has a lot to offer, not least its location.

“We also benefit from coach parties visiting the castle, who often pop in for a drink or food afterwards.”