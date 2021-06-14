Bin 'misuse' reason for Hallglen litter issue, says Falkirk Council

The local authority is calling on residents and businesses to help keep the area as clean as possible.

The plea follows concerns raised by locals over the amount of discarded rubbish found at waste disposal sites, with some claiming its takeaways are to blame.

A Hallglen Committee member said: “We work hard to keep our community clean and litter-free.

A litter problem in Hallglen is building due to the misuse of bins, according to Falkirk Council. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“One of the ladies regularly organises group litter picks around the village and we take pride in our village.

“The past year, we have noticed that local takeaway outlets have been dumping their waste in the bins in the village.

“They empty their car boots late at night and leave heavy bags of food waste, pizza boxes, baked potato boxes, huge drums of used oil and the wrapped boxes cans of juice come in.

“It is an eyesore, bad for the environment and attracts vermin.”

A council spokesman said: “Dumping waste like this is unhygienic and blights local communities because of the selfish actions of individuals.

“We do respond to requests to remove waste, however, these bins are being misused.

“We’re not aware of any takeaways not having appropriate waste arrangements in place – if we identify any such premise or are advised of no trade arrangements being in place, we visit to ensure businesses are following their obligations in terms of the relevant legislation.

“We support communities including litter initiatives and very much appreciate the help the public give us in helping keeping our area clean and free of litter as far as possible.”

