Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Potential buyers have been given a first glimpse of what to expect from the transformation of 78 former army homes on the outskirts of Dalmeny.

Once the headquarters of the British Army in Scotland, the 96-acre Craigiehall site was sold to developers earlier this year.

A combination of photographic and overlayed computer-generated imagery has now been used to show how the new Craigiehall Meadows development will look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off the A90 and close to Cammo, Cramond and Dalmeny, the site is in the greenbelt and includes a number of listed buildings, including the Category A listed Craigiehall House, along with its walled garden and stable block, and the Category B listed former anti-aircraft ops room.

A combination of photographic and overlayed computer-generated imagery has been used to show how the new Craigiehall Meadows development will look.

Once a community of military families, each of the 78 homes will be completely refurbished.

Tzana Webster, head of estate agency with Ralph Sayer, which is managing the sales and marketing, said: “These are going to be exceptional homes with large front and back gardens, which is rare across Edinburgh – especially compared to new builds.

“This will be a perfect base for those who want the outdoors life but within easy reach of the city and it’s great to show those interested what is coming down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Interest has been high, including from people who used to live here while it served families from the armed forces. This is an amazing location and a lot of people have a connection with it.”

The refurbished homes will include a mix of detached and semi-detached properties. Enabling works are already underway, with homes becoming available during the refurbishment.

The history of Craigiehall dates to the 17th century when it existed as a country house and estate before it was requisitioned by the Armed Forces in 1939.

It became the Scottish Army HQ in 1951 and operated as the Craigiehall camp from 1955, housing a number of regiments until the base was announced for closure in 2011.

Those interested in the development can register their interest at www.craigiehall-meadows.co.uk.