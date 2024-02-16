Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bield Housing and Care worked with a number of tenants to test a new online customer portal, which launched on Tuesday, February 6, as part of Safer Internet Day.

The portal gives Bield tenants 24/7 access to make paying bills, reporting repairs and viewing information easier and more convenient.

Tenants involved in the trial in Linlithgow were tasked with testing the quality and usability of the software using laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Customer portal, My Bield, was launched on February 6.

The group also considered the functionality, design and general use of the portal with their feedback helping to inform the final product.

Following a soft launch at the end of 2023, over 170 tenants have already registered on My Bield.

Zhan McIntyre, Bield head of customer standards, said: “Technology is essential to the future of housing services and we need to ensure our interaction with customers meets their needs and expectations as we take our services to the next level.

“Getting tenants involved in the testing of the portal allowed us to find out exactly what they wanted to get out of the platform while making sure it was easy to use.”

Staff will still be contactable through more traditional methods for tenants who do not want to transfer.