The opticians has donated three sets of children’s bowls to Bellsburn Bowling Club, at a cost of £465.

Lighter and smaller than traditional heavy lawn bowls, volunteers at the club hope the new colourful additions will add a fun element to the game and dispel the myth that it is only for older people.

Brian McKendrick, a club representative, said: “We are fortunate that there are many different sports clubs for youngsters.

The club hopes the new bowls will entice children to give lawn bowls a try.

“While that’s great, we want to give young people the opportunity to get involved with another game that requires skill and concentration, yet is a great way to have fun and make new friends.

“The donation of the children’s bowls gives us the opportunity to welcome young people from across Linlithgow; we are very grateful to Specsavers for the donation.”

Diana Kelly, Specsavers store director, added: “We’re delighted to be showing our support for Bellsburn Bowling Club and hope we can help encourage more kids into lawn bowls.

“We have long supported projects and communities in and around Linlithgow – whether it’s welcoming customers in store or visiting those unable to come to us due to disability or illness via our Home Visits service.”

Bellsburn Bowling Club will run children’s come and try classes on Sundays from 1pm on a fortnightly basis.