Two artisan businesses have set up shop at Winchburgh Marina, as Scotland’s fastest-growing community begins to take shape.

Barista-brewed coffee and indulgent gelato made to a traditional Italian recipe will be on offer to visitors, thanks to Villaggio Gelato and The Wee Bothy, an offshoot of The Wee Winchburgh Café.

Together, they will offer a unique al-fresco food and drink experience from their new ‘beach hut’ retail units, offering treats in all weathers to visitors arriving on foot, wheels or the water.

Marguerite Spina, of Villaggio Gelato, said: “I’m delighted that small businesses in Winchburgh have been offered this opportunity.

Whatever mode of transport you arrive on, Irene Mahoney from The Wee Bothy will be happy to serve you!

“I love the location; I really feel the marina could be the heart of Winchburgh. It's centrally located and a gateway to drawing visitors who walk, cycle or sail along the canal. It is a really great location to showcase some of the local, small businesses. I hope that new people who haven't heard about my gelato will be able to access it now as there is a central point for them to come and visit.”

Irene Mahoney, of Wee Winchburgh Café, said: “The marina for me has a tranquil vibe, inviting to both residents and visitors and offering a slower pace at certain times of day. It is a place to see moored barges, spot folk peacefully fishing or just watching the day pass by.

“Our quirky beach huts will offer the opportunity to indulge in gelato or cake and coffee, a place where folk can meet new neighbours and enjoy treats al-fresco.

“For me, it feels like an extension to my small cafe at the top of the village.”

Marguerite Spina can't wait for locals and visitors to discover her gelato at beach hut.

Instigated by Winchburgh Developments Ltd, the huts will benefit a wide range of local producers as suppliers include Cuillin Bakehouse, The Sconnery, NikkisNiceys, Lothian Bakery and Lawsons.

John Hamilton, Winchburgh Developments chief executive, said: “It is important to us that people with strong roots here have the chance to grow with Winchburgh; we’re delighted two businesses have set up shop to welcome visitors.

“We hope their enthusiasm for making the town centre a destination for locals and visitors alike is reflected in the marina’s popularity.”

Winchburgh Developments Ltd is behind one of the most ambitious placemaking projects in the UK.