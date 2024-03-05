Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Timed to coincide with Scottish National Apprenticeship Week, the open evening will give candidates an opportunity to see first-hand how the business works – and the wide range of skills needed to make a modern, technically-driven food manufacturing business work well.

At a time when the number of apprentices in-training across Scotland is at its highest level, Bakkavor has always led its industry sector for the quality and proven success of its Apprenticeship Programme.

Industry-recognised as best in class for the last three consecutive years, the firm has been awarded the accolade as the top company for apprentices to work for in Consumer Goods and FMCG by TheJobCrowd.

Bakkavor in Bo'ness is opening its doors tomorrow night from 6pm tp 8pm in a bid to recruit 12 apprentices.

This year, the business is seeking 12 enthusiastic individuals to join its award-winning apprenticeship programme at the Bo’ness site. This builds on the eight engineering apprentices already in place.

The new apprenticeship roles include two Level 6 SCQF Engineering; one Level 6 SCQF Food & Drink Operations; two Level 6 SCQF Food & Drink Operations; one Level 6 SCQF Food Manufacturing Excellence and six Level 6 SCQF Food & Drink Operations.

Kirk Connor, general manager, said: “As Scottish National Apprenticeship week comes around again, we are excited to further invest in our own apprenticeship programme that invests so much in creating tomorrow’s talent today.

“At Bo’ness we offer a wide range of career and job opportunities at all levels, as we do much to support the economic vibrancy of the community at large.

“We are excited to meet new people during our open day and, who knows, my future successor could well be in the ranks of this year’s apprenticeship intake!

“Our vision at Bo’ness is to bring people in, to invest in their development whilst creating tomorrow’s talent locally – and the apprenticeship programme is a perfect vehicle for this.”