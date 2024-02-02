Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application process is now open and successful candidates will start in September.

Apprenticeship intake at Bo’ness site is at a record high for 2024 and underscores the firm’s commitment to creating a range of career and employment opportunities.

The Bo’ness site specialises in making premium salad and vegetable products for the UK’s largest grocery retailers and the business has been a major employer in the area for more than 40 years.

Bakkavor Salads in Bo’ness is seeking 12 enthusiastic individuals to join its award-winning Apprenticeship Programme.

Apprenticeship roles at Bo’ness span a wide range of specialist areas, including engineering, food and drink operations, supply chain, continuous improvement and food technology.

Kirk Connor, general manager in Bo’ness, said: “We aim to attract and develop the best talent in our sector and our apprenticeship programme offers a broad range of opportunities for people interested in starting a career in a fast-moving and dynamic business.

“Over the last decade, many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and interesting long-term careers with us. This year will be our biggest apprenticeship programme in a decade.

“We have seen its value to our business, and we are delighted to create further opportunities for people in the communities in which we operate.”